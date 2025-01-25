Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Oakland 9-12, Robert Morris 14-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Robert Morris is heading back home. They and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UPMC Events Center. The Colonials are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, Robert Morris had just enough and edged Youngstown State out 72-70. That's two games straight that the Colonials have won by exactly two points.

Robert Morris smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Youngstown State only pulled down nine.

Meanwhile, Oakland waltzed into their game on Wednesday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They secured a 76-72 W over the Mastodons. The score was all tied up 30-30 at the break, but the Golden Grizzlies were the better team in the second half.

Robert Morris' win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 14-7. As for Oakland, their victory bumped their record up to 9-12.

Robert Morris was able to grind out a solid win over Oakland in their previous matchup on January 4th, winning 79-71. Will Robert Morris repeat their success, or does Oakland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Oakland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Robert Morris.