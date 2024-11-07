The Robert Morris Colonials (0-1) and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (0-1) are set to square off in a college basketball showdown on Thursday evening. On Monday, the Colonials were blown out by West Virginia, 87-59. The Fightin' Blue Hens also dropped their season opener., losing 85-73 to Bucknell on Nov. 4. This will be the fifth game in history between these schools. The series is tied 2-2.

Tipoff from Acierno Arena at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, DE., is at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Robert Morris vs. Delaware odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2024-25 season on a 153-110 betting roll (+1891) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Robert Morris vs. Delaware and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Robert Morris vs. Delaware.

Robert Morris vs. Delaware spread: Fightin' Blue Hens -7.5

Robert Morris vs. Delaware over/under: 147.5 points

Robert Morris vs. Delaware money line: Fightin' Blue Hens -310, Colonials +246

RMU: Robert Morris has hit the 1H money line in four of their last nine away games

DEL: Delaware has hit the game total Under in eight of their last nine games

Why Robert Morris can cover

Junior guard Josh Omojafo gives the Colonials a downhill scorer in the backcourt. Omojafo excels at getting downhill and drawing contact in the lane. In the season opener, the Ontario native finished with 13 points and six rebounds. He also went 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Guard Kam Woods gives this team another playmaker. Woods has good court vision as a passer and will jump into pass lanes. He can also create his own shot. He had seven points, three assists, and two steals in his last game. The Alabama native also averaged 10-plus points in two seasons of his collegiate career.

Why Delaware can cover

Senior guard Erik Timko is a three-level scorer for the Blue Hens. Timko can be effective with or without the ball in his hands. In the season opener against Bucknell, the Pennsylvania native finished with a team-high 20 points, four rebounds, two assists, and made two 3-pointers.

Senior guard Niels Lane has good athleticism while owning the court vision to get his teammates involved in the flow of the game. In his first game of the season, Lane had 16 points, five rebounds, and shot 6-of-9 from the floor. Last season with the Blue Hens, Lane averaged 9.7 points, three rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

How to make Robert Morris vs. Delaware picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 145 combined points.

So who wins Robert Morris vs. Delaware, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.