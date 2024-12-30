Who's Playing

Columbia Lions @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Columbia 11-1, Rutgers 7-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Columbia has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

On Saturday, Columbia earned an 85-72 win over Fairfield.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Rutgers last Saturday, but the final result did not. They lost 83-82 to Princeton on a last-minute jump shot From Caden Pierce.

The losing side was boosted by Dylan Harper, who posted 22 points in addition to five rebounds and three steals. The matchup was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Columbia's victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-1. As for Rutgers, their loss dropped their record down to 7-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Columbia has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rutgers struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Columbia was pulverized by Rutgers 75-35 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Can Columbia avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rutgers has won both of the games they've played against Columbia in the last 6 years.