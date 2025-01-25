Halftime Report

Weber State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 42-34, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Weber State entered the contest with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Sacramento State hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Weber State 7-13, Sacramento State 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Weber State is 8-2 against Sacramento State since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at The Nest. Despite being away, the Wildcats are looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Weber State is headed into Saturday's contest looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Thursday. They took a 74-56 bruising from Portland State.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They managed a 75-71 win over Idaho State on Thursday.

Weber State's loss dropped their record down to 7-13. As for Sacramento State, their victory bumped their record up to 6-13.

Weber State was able to grind out a solid win over Sacramento State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 58-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Weber State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Weber State is a 3.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Weber State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.