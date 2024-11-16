Who's Playing

LMU Lions @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: LMU 1-1, Saint Louis 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.49

What to Know

The LMU Lions will face off against the Saint Louis Billikens at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena.

LMU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 150.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 66-51 bruising from UC Irvine last Friday. Having soared to a lofty 99 points in the game before, the Lions' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jan Vide, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus two steals. Alex Merkviladze, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from long range.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Saint Louis, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road two weeks ago. They simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday as they easily beat Avila 95-44.

Saint Louis smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

LMU's defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Saint Louis, the win also got them back to even at 1-1.

LMU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-15-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for LMU considering the team was a sub-par 3-10 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 30 games they played last year would have netted $472.82. On the other hand, Saint Louis will play as the favorite, and the team was 5-3 as such last season.

Odds

Saint Louis is a 4.5-point favorite against LMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Billikens as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

