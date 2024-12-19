Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Saint Louis looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 35-28 lead against Wofford.

If Saint Louis keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-4 in no time. On the other hand, Wofford will have to make due with a 4-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Wofford 4-7, Saint Louis 6-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens will take on the Wofford Terriers in a holiday battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at at Chaifetz Arena. The timing is sure in the Billikens' favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home while the Terriers have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road.

The experts predicted Saint Louis would be headed in after a win, but Illinois State made sure that didn't happen. Saint Louis took an 81-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of Illinois State. The Billikens' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Despite the defeat, Saint Louis had strong showings from Robbie Avila, who went 10 for 17 en route to 28 points plus five rebounds, and Isaiah Swope, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Wofford's game on Monday was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 77-67 to Charleston.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kyler Filewich, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 16 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (eight). Justin Bailey was another key player, posting 13 points plus three steals.

Even though they lost, Wofford smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 16 consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Saint Louis' loss dropped their record down to 6-4. As for Wofford, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: Saint Louis has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Saint Louis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Odds

Saint Louis is a big 7.5-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

