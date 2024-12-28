Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: Pacific 5-9, Saint Mary's 10-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Tigers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Saint Mary's Gaels will face off in a West Coast battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at University Credit Union Pavilion. The Tigers are no doubt hoping to put an end to an 18-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts predicted Pacific would be headed in after a win, but Idaho made sure that didn't happen. Pacific's bruising 95-72 loss to Idaho on Saturday might stick with them for a while.

Pacific's defeat came about despite a quality game from Lamar Washington, who earned 14 points plus six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Elias Ralph, who posted 18 points plus seven rebounds.

Even though they lost, Pacific was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's entered their matchup against Utah State on Sunday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Saint Mary's took a 75-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of Utah State. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 143 point over/under.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Mitchell Saxen, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds and three steals. Luke Barrett was another key player, posting eight points in addition to seven rebounds.

Pacific's loss dropped their record down to 5-9. As for Saint Mary's, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Pacific has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Pacific took a serious blow against Saint Mary's in their previous meeting back in February, falling 84-43. Can Pacific avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 22-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Saint Mary's has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Pacific.