Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between San Diego State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 33-24 lead against Air Force.

If San Diego State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-3 in no time. On the other hand, Air Force will have to make due with a 3-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Air Force 3-11, San Diego State 9-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for San Diego State. They and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Viejas Arena. The Falcons took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Aztecs, who come in off a win.

San Diego State is returning to their home court after beating Boise State on theirs, despite the fact Boise State has dominated at home this season. San Diego State rang in the new year with a 76-68 win over Boise State on Saturday.

Miles Byrd and Taj DeGourville were among the main playmakers for San Diego State as the former went 8 for 15 en route to 22 points and the latter earned 13 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 70-65 to Wyoming.

Despite the defeat, Air Force had strong showings from Wesley Celichowski, who went 8 for 10 en route to 19 points, and Ethan Taylor, who had ten points in addition to eight assists and seven rebounds. Those eight assists gave Taylor a new career-high.

San Diego State is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season. As for Air Force, their loss dropped their record down to 3-11.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: San Diego State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 29.1. Given San Diego State's sizable advantage in that area, Air Force will need to find a way to close that gap.

San Diego State beat Air Force 77-64 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will San Diego State repeat their success, or does Air Force have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 21.5-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.