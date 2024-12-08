Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Ball State 3-5, SIUE 5-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals' road trip will continue as they head out to face the SIUE Cougars at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at First Community Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Last Wednesday, Ball State couldn't handle Richmond and fell 73-60.

Despite the loss, Ball State had strong showings from Jermahri Hill, who scored 22 points, and Juanse Gorosito, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points.

Ball State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, SIUE entered their matchup against North Florida on Friday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. SIUE took a 78-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of North Florida.

Ball State's defeat dropped their record down to 3-5. As for SIUE, their loss dropped their record down to 5-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Ball State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SIUE struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Ball State beat SIUE 83-71 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Ball State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Ball State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.