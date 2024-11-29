Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: North Florida 4-2, SIUE 5-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys will face off against the SIUE Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at First Community Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

North Florida is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday as they easily beat Edward Waters 108-59. With the Ospreys ahead 54-24 at the half, the game was all but over already.

North Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for SIUE, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Tuesday. They took their contest on Saturday with ease, bagging an 83-49 victory over St. Ambrose. The Cougars have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 19 points or more this season.

North Florida's win bumped their record up to 4-2. As for SIUE, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.