Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Southern Indiana 8-10, SIUE 12-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles and the SIUE Cougars are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at First Community Arena. The Screaming Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Southern Indiana will bounce into Thursday's matchup after (finally) beating Western Illinois, who they had gone 0-3 against in their three prior meetings. Southern Indiana came out on top against Western Illinois by a score of 78-66 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, SIUE unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of UT Martin by a score of 85-82. The Cougars have struggled against the Skyhawks recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Southern Indiana's victory bumped their record up to 8-10. As for SIUE, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Southern Indiana has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SIUE struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Southern Indiana strolled past SIUE when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a score of 84-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Indiana since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

SIUE is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

SIUE has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Southern Indiana.