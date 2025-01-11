Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Old Dominion 7-9, South Alabama 12-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the South Alabama Jaguars and the Old Dominion Monarchs are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mitchell Center. The Jaguars will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

If South Alabama beats Old Dominion with 76 points on Saturday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two matches with that exact score. South Alabama walked away with a 76-62 win over Arkansas State on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion earned a 71-60 victory over Louisiana on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Monarchs.

South Alabama is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for Old Dominion, their win bumped their record up to 7-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: South Alabama has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Old Dominion, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given South Alabama's sizable advantage in that area, Old Dominion will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Alabama came out on top in a nail-biter against Old Dominion when the teams last played back in December of 2023, sneaking past 61-59. Does South Alabama have another victory up their sleeve, or will Old Dominion turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

South Alabama and Old Dominion both have 1 win in their last 2 games.