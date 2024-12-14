Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Western Illinois 6-4, South Dakota 8-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

South Dakota is 8-2 against Western Illinois since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The South Dakota Coyotes will host the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 3:00 p.m. ET at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Coyotes will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

South Dakota's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with an 82-81 victory over Wyoming. The score was all tied up 37-37 at the break, but the Coyotes were the better team in the second half.

South Dakota can attribute much of their success to Chase Forte, who went 8 for 14 en route to 25 points plus five assists and five rebounds. Forte continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Kaleb Stewart, who went 7 for 12 en route to 17 points plus two steals.

Even though they won, South Dakota struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Western Illinois humbled East-West with a 96-49 smackdown. That looming 96-49 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Leathernecks yet this season.

South Dakota's win bumped their record up to 8-4. As for Western Illinois, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-4 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: South Dakota has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

South Dakota came out on top in a nail-biter against Western Illinois in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, sneaking past 70-68. Will South Dakota repeat their success, or does Western Illinois have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Dakota has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Western Illinois.