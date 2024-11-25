Who's Playing

Champ. Christ. Tigers @ Southern U. Jaguars

Current Records: Champ. Christ. 0-3, Southern U. 1-4

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Activity Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Activity Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern U. Jaguars will face off against the Champ. Christ. Tigers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday at F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.2 points per game this season.

Southern U. is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 131 points on Sunday, they were much more limited against Texas A&M on Wednesday. They took a 71-54 bruising from the Aggies. The Jaguars got off to an early lead (up 16 with 1:32 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jordan Johnson, who earned 19 points in addition to two steals. What's more, he also posted a 37.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Champ. Christ.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Sunday after their 11th straight defeat dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 110-60 loss at the hands of UT-Rio Grande Valley. The Tigers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-21.

Southern U.'s defeat was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-4. As for Champ. Christ., their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

Everything came up roses for Southern U. against Champ. Christ. when the teams last played back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 109-61 victory. Does Southern U. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Champ. Christ. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Southern U. has won both of the games they've played against Champ. Christ. in the last 2 years.