Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: N. Arizona 7-4, Southern Utah 8-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. Arizona Lumberjacks are taking a road trip to face off against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at America First Event Center. The Lumberjacks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

N. Arizona's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They fell 86-76 to Pepperdine on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Lumberjacks in their matchups with the Waves: they've now lost three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Carson Towt, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 16 rebounds. With that strong performance, he is now averaging an impressive 10.5 rebounds per game. Jayden Jackson was another key player, earning eight points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

Even though they lost, N. Arizona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Pepperdine only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They took a 78-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of UT-Rio Grande Valley. The Thunderbirds' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

N. Arizona's loss dropped their record down to 7-4. As for Southern Utah, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Arizona hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Arizona is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 2-6 ATS record.

Odds

Southern Utah is a solid 6.5-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Southern Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.