A Big East battle is set to unfold when the St. John's Red Storm host the DePaul Blue Demons on Tuesday. Both teams enter Tuesday's tilt with an 8-2 record. St. John's is coming off a dominant 99-77 victory over Bryant, while DePaul defeated Wichita State 91-72 in its last outing. The Red Storm have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against DePaul.

Tipoff from Carnesecca Arena is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Red Storm are 12.5-point favorites in the latest DePaul vs. St. John's odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 of the 2024-25 season on a 176-128 betting roll (+2066) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Now, the model has set its sights on DePaul vs. St. John's. Here are several college basketball betting lines for St. John's vs. DePaul:

DePaul vs. St. John's spread: St. John's -12.5



DePaul vs. St. John's over/under: 150.5 points

DePaul vs. St. John's money line: St. John's -971, DePaul +633

DePaul vs. St. John's streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back St. John's

The Red Storm have dominated the Blue Demons, winning five straight against DePaul. St. John's has also been extremely tough to beat at home, winning nine straight on its home floor. The Red Storm are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games played in December.

St. John's features four players averaging double-digit points per game, led by guard RJ Luis Jr. The junior is averaging 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He's also been active on the defensive end of the floor, swiping 12 steals and six blocks over his past six games.

Why you should back DePaul

The Blue Demons enter Tuesday's matchup averaging 83.2 points per game this season. DePaul is knocking down 40.38% of its 3-point attempts, which ranks 13th in college basketball. Guard Jacob Meyer leads the team in scoring with 15.2 points per game. He's connecting on 46.7% of his 3-point attempts and is coming off his best performance of the season, registering 23 points against Wichita State.

DePaul is also 8-3-1 against the spread in its last 12 games. The Blue Demons can score in bunches and will look to secure a resume-building victory on the road on Tuesday.

How to make DePaul vs. St. John's picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 156 combined points.



So who wins St. John's vs. DePaul on Tuesday, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time?