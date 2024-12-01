Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Stonehill looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Stonehill is up 42-40 over Quinnipiac.

With three games having already gone down to the wire, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for Stonehill, and they're locked in yet another close battle with Quinnipiac. Maybe Stonehill will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Stonehill Skyhawks

Current Records: Quinnipiac 3-4, Stonehill 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Stonehill Skyhawks at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Merkert Gymnasium. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming contest.

Quinnipiac will face Stonehill after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Monday which, to be fair, was an imposing 159.5 points. Quinnipiac took an 81-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of Saint Louis.

Quinnipiac struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Stonehill on Wednesday and boy were they right. They took a serious blow against Marquette, falling 94-59. The Skyhawks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-31.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Amir Nesbitt, who went 6 for 10 en route to 14 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Providence back in November, so this was a step in the right direction.

Quinnipiac now has a losing record at 3-4. As for Stonehill, they dropped their record down to 4-5 with the defeat, which was their 23rd straight on the road dating back to last season.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Quinnipiac has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Stonehill, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3. Given Quinnipiac's sizable advantage in that area, Stonehill will need to find a way to close that gap.

Quinnipiac was able to grind out a solid win over Stonehill when the teams last played back in November of 2023, winning 80-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Quinnipiac since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Stonehill, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won both of the games they've played against Stonehill in the last 2 years.