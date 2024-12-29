Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Buffalo 5-6, Temple 7-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Temple Owls and the Buffalo Bulls will round out the year against one another at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Liacouras Center. The timing is sure in the Owls' favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while the Bulls have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.

The experts predicted Temple would be headed in after a win, but Rhode Island made sure that didn't happen. Temple took an 85-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of Rhode Island on Saturday. The Owls' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Despite the defeat, Temple had strong showings from Shane Dezonie, who went 7 for 9 en route to 17 points plus three steals, and Steve Settle III, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance gave Settle III a new career-high in threes. Less helpful for Temple was Jamal Mashburn Jr.'s abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Buffalo was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday and that's exactly how things played out. They took a serious blow against Georgia, falling 100-49. The contest marked the Bulls' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Buffalo struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Georgia racked up 24.

Temple's loss dropped their record down to 7-5. As for Buffalo, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Temple hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.9 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Buffalo, though, as they've been averaging 15.4. Given Temple's sizable advantage in that area, Buffalo will need to find a way to close that gap.