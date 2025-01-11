The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies (13-2, 2-0 SEC) will host the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2, 2-0) in a battle between two of the top teams in the SEC on Saturday night. Texas A&M put together a late rally without its best player (Wade Taylor IV) on Wednesday, notching an 80-78 road win at Oklahoma. Taylor (undisclosed injury) has been ruled out for Saturday's game. Alabama extended its winning streak to seven games with an 88-68 win at South Carolina on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Arena. Alabama is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Alabama odds, while the over/under is 159.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -3.5

Texas A&M vs. Alabama over/under: 159.5 points

Texas A&M vs. Alabama money line: Alabama: -164, Texas A&M: +137

Texas A&M vs. Alabama streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M was able to deal with Taylor's absence on Wednesday, rallying from an 18-point deficit in an 80-78 win at Oklahoma. Zhuric Phelps poured in a career-high 34 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining. The Aggies shot 44.3% in the first half before improving to 53.1% in the second half, and they scored 30 points off Oklahoma's 18 turnovers.

Phelps scored 28 of his points and hit all six of his 3-pointers in the second half, stepping up with Taylor sidelined. He is averaging 14.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, while Henry Coleman III is adding 8.3 points and 4.9 rebounds. The Aggies have won and covered the spread in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama enters this matchup on a seven-game winning streak since suffering a narrow loss against Oregon on Nov. 30. The Crimson Tide have picked up wins over several ranked teams during that hot streak, including a 107-79 win against Oklahoma last Saturday. Senior guard Mark Sears had 22 points, 10 assists and four rebounds, while senior forward Grant Nelson posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Crimson Tide cruised to an 88-68 win at South Carolina on Wednesday, easily covering the spread as 11.5-point favorites. Sears had a game-high 22 points on 7 of 12 shooting, knocking down 4 of 6 attempts from 3-point range. Alabama has covered the spread in five of its last six games.

How to make Texas A&M vs. Alabama picks

