Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Delaware State 3-4, Texas 5-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Hornets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Friday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Texas Longhorns at 9:00 p.m. ET at Moody Center. The Hornets are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Delaware State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They claimed a resounding 111-43 victory over PSU-Wilkes-Barre. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 57-24.

Delaware State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as PSU-Wilkes-Barre only pulled down nine.

Meanwhile, Texas waltzed into their contest on Friday with four straight wins... but they left with five. They came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 67-58. The 67-point effort marked the Longhorns' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Texas' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Julian Larry, who posted 12 points. Larry's performance made up for a slower matchup against Syracuse last Thursday. Another player making a difference was Arthur Kaluma, who posted 14 points in addition to three blocks.

Delaware State's victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for Texas, their win bumped their record up to 5-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Delaware State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Delaware State was dealt a punishing 86-59 defeat at the hands of Texas when the teams last played back in November of 2023. Can Delaware State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas is a big 32.5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Longhorns, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 30.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.