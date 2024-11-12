Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: Sacramento State 1-1, UC San Diego 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons will face off against the Sacramento State Hornets at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at LionTree Arena. The Tritons will be strutting in after a victory while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss.

UC San Diego took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They took down Pepperdine 94-76. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Tritons considering their 58-point performance the matchup before.

UC San Diego can attribute much of their success to Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, who went 9 for 11 en route to 25 points plus five assists. What's more, Tait-Jones also posted a 50% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Hayden Gray, who posted 14 points in addition to seven assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 106 points the game before, Sacramento State faltered in their game on Friday. They took a 64-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of Fresno State.

Sacramento State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Julian Vaughns, who went 8 for 12 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds. Alex Kovatchev, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

The win got UC San Diego back to even at 1-1. As for Sacramento State, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Everything came up roses for UC San Diego against Sacramento State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the team secured an 83-52 victory. In that match, UC San Diego amassed a halftime lead of 50-22, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.

As for their next game, UC San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. They finished last season with a 19-11 record against the spread.

Odds

UC San Diego is a big 13.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

UC San Diego has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Sacramento State.