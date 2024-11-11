Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Boston U. 0-2, UCLA 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.99

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins will face off against the Boston U. Terriers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Friday.

The experts predicted UCLA would be headed in after a victory, but New Mexico made sure that didn't happen. UCLA took a 72-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Mexico.

The losing side was boosted by Tyler Bilodeau, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston U. came up short against San Diego on Friday and fell 74-60.

Despite the defeat, Boston U. had strong showings from Malcolm Chimezie, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and nine rebounds, and Ben Palacios, who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points. The dominant performance also gave Palacios a new career-high in threes (three).

UCLA's loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Boston U., their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Looking forward, UCLA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 23.5 points. They finished last season with a 13-16-1 record against the spread.

UCLA ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 9-7 when favored last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,236.69. On the other hand, Boston U. was 8-11 as the underdog last season.

Odds

UCLA is a big 23.5-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 24.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

