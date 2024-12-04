Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UCLA and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 29-24 lead against Washington.

UCLA entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Washington step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Washington 6-1, UCLA 6-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Washington is preparing for their first Big Ten matchup of the season on Tuesday. They and the UCLA Bruins will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a five-game winning streak alive.

Last Friday, Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over Santa Clara, taking the game 76-69.

Washington's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Zoom Diallo, who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds. Diallo had some trouble finding his footing against Colo. State on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Great Osobor, who posted 19 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask UCLA). They steamrolled past Southern Utah 88-43 on Tuesday. The Bruins have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 31 points or more this season.

UCLA's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Lazar Stefanovic led the charge by going 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds. Stefanovic's performance made up for a slower matchup against CS Fullerton last Friday. The team also got some help courtesy of Eric Dailey Jr., who went 6 for 8 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

UCLA was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Southern Utah only posted eight.

Washington's victory bumped their record up to 6-1. As for UCLA, they pushed their record up to 6-1 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Washington has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCLA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Washington and UCLA pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, UCLA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

Odds

UCLA is a big 12-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bruins slightly, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

Series History

UCLA has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Washington.