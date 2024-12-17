Who's Playing

Current Records: Peace College 0-1, UNCG 5-5

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

What to Know

After two games on the road, UNCG is heading back home. They will welcome the Peace College Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Greensboro Coliseum. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Saturday, UNCG came up short against North Florida and fell 89-77.

Peace College kicked off their season on the road back in November and hit a couple of potholes. There's no need to mince words: Peace College lost to Davidson, and Peace College lost bad. The score wound up at 88-47. The Pacers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-17.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: UNCG has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Peace College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for UNCG against Peace College in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the squad secured an 88-56 win. Does UNCG have another victory up their sleeve, or will Peace College turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UNCG has won both of the games they've played against Peace College in the last 5 years.