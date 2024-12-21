Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: UC Riverside 8-4, UNLV 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UC Riverside has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the UNLV Rebels at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. The Highlanders have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

UC Riverside is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of an 83-80 win from a begrudging Highlanders squad. Having forecasted a close victory for they, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, UNLV was just a bucket shy of victory on Tuesday and fell 66-65 to Dayton.

Despite their defeat, UNLV saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dedan Thomas Jr., who posted 16 points along with six assists, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Jaden Henley, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus seven rebounds.

UC Riverside's win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-4. As for UNLV, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UC Riverside has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UNLV, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3. Given UC Riverside's sizable advantage in that area, UNLV will need to find a way to close that gap.

UC Riverside suffered a grim 72-51 defeat to UNLV when the teams last played back in November of 2018. Can UC Riverside avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNLV has won all of the games they've played against UC Riverside in the last 9 years.