Who's Playing

Grambling State Tigers @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Grambling State 1-3, USC 4-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The USC Trojans' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Grambling State Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Galen Center. The Trojans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.6 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, USC earned an 82-68 victory over San Jose State.

USC's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Chibuzo Agbo led the charge by going 7 for 11 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. Agbo had some trouble finding his footing against California on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Terrance Williams II, who went 8 for 12 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds.

USC was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Grambling State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They fell victim to a bruising 80-58 loss at the hands of New Mexico. The Tigers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

P.J. Eason put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Florida last Monday, so this was a nice turnaround.

USC's win bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Grambling State, they now have a losing record at 1-3.