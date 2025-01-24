Halftime Report

UT Arlington is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Seattle 40-24.

UT Arlington entered the game with four straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will Seattle hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Seattle 8-10, UT Arlington 7-11

How To Watch

What to Know

UT Arlington will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Seattle Redhawks will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at College Park Center. The Mavericks have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with four straight defeats, while the Redhawks will come in with three straight victories.

UT Arlington fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Utah Valley on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Wolverines by a score of 85-83. The match was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Mavericks were the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Seattle made easy work of Southern Utah on Saturday and carried off a 75-52 win. With the Redhawks ahead 47-22 at the half, the game was all but over already.

UT Arlington's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-11. As for Seattle, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-10.

Everything went UT Arlington's way against Seattle in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as UT Arlington made off with an 82-62 win. In that contest, UT Arlington amassed a halftime lead of 50-21, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

Odds

Seattle is a slight 2-point favorite against UT Arlington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UT Arlington and Seattle both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.