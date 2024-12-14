Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Utah State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 37-31 lead against South Florida.

Utah State entered the match having won nine straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it ten, or will South Florida step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: South Florida 5-4, Utah State 9-0

What to Know

Bulls fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Utah State Aggies at 4:00 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Bulls have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Saturday, South Florida wound up with the same score they had in their last game (74-72), but sadly the team found themselves on the wrong side of the score this time. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Jayden Reid put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 9 for 13 en route to 23 points plus seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kasen Jennings, who had 13 points.

Meanwhile, Utah State put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They put a hurting on Utah Tech to the tune of 92-62. The Aggies have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 29 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Utah State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dexter Akanno, who went 5 for 7 en route to 16 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Drake Allen, who went 5 for 9 en route to 12 points plus seven assists and two steals.

South Florida's loss dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Utah State, they pushed their record up to 9-0 with the win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. South Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like Utah State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Utah State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for Utah State, as the team is favored by a full 16.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Odds

Utah State is a big 16.5-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Utah State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.