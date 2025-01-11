Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Okla. State 9-5, Utah 8-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Okla. State Cowboys and the Utah Utes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Cowboys will be strutting in after a win while the Utes will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Okla. State took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They walked away with a 79-66 victory over Kansas State. The Cowboys' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Abou Ousmane was the offensive standout of the match as he went 11 for 15 en route to 27 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They suffered a grim 82-59 defeat to Iowa State. The Utes were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Utah's loss came about despite a quality game from Gabe Madsen, who scored 20 points plus two steals. Madsen's performance made up for a slower matchup against Texas Tech on Saturday. Mason Madsen, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

Even though they lost, Utah smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive games.

Okla. State's win bumped their record up to 9-5. As for Utah, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Okla. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.