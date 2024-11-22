Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Valparaiso and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 39-32 lead against Lindenwood.

If Valparaiso keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-2 in no time. On the other hand, Lindenwood will have to make due with a 2-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Lindenwood 2-3, Valparaiso 1-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Lindenwood Lions' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Valparaiso Beacons at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Lions pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 10.5-point favorite Beacons.

Last Sunday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, Lindenwood made off with a 75-74 win over Stonehill.

Lindenwood smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Stonehill only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Valparaiso last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 75-67 to Clev. State.

Valparaiso's defeat came about despite a quality game from Devon Ellis, who earned 19 points along with five rebounds. Ellis' performance made up for a slower game against Liberty on November 4th. Less helpful for Valparaiso was Cooper Schwieger's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

Lindenwood's victory bumped their record up to 2-3. As for Valparaiso, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Odds

Valparaiso is a big 10.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

