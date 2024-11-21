The VCU Rams (4-0) will try to remain unbeaten when they take on the Seton Hall Pirates (2-2) in the first round of the 2024 Charleston Classic on Thursday. VCU has won each of its first four games by double digits, including an 83-57 win over Loyola-Maryland on Saturday. Seton Hall bounced back from a two-game losing streak with a 54-28 victory over Wagner last weekend. The winner of this game will face the winner of Vanderbilt vs. Nevada in the semifinals on Friday.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena in Charleston. VCU is favored by 7.5 points in the latest VCU vs. Seton Hall odds, while the over/under is 125.5 points per SportsLine consensus.

VCU vs. Seton Hall spread: VCU -7.5

VCU vs. Seton Hall over/under: 125.5 points

VCU vs. Seton Hall money line: VCU: -340, Seton Hall: +268

Why VCU can cover

VCU is off to an excellent start this season, winning its first four games by 19-plus points. The Rams covered the spread in three of those games, including their 80-55 win over Boston College as 11-point favorites in the Veterans Classic earlier this month. Senior guard Phillip Russell scored 20 points on 5 of 9 shooting, while senior guard Joe Bamisile had 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Rams cruised to an 83-57 win over Loyola-Maryland on Saturday in their most recent outing, covering the 24.5-point spread. Senior forward Jack Clark, who is in his sixth season of college basketball, had 25 points. VCU is averaging 77.5 points per game after Clark, Bamisile and Max Shulga became the school's first trio to score at least 20 points in the same game in 14 years.

Why Seton Hall can cover

Seton Hall has been held under 60 points in each of its first four games, but its defense will give VCU its biggest challenge so far this season. The Pirates have allowed fewer than 60 points in all four of their games, making them a dangerous team in an early-season battle at a neutral site. They allowed Wagner to shoot just 23.9% from the floor in their 54-28 win over Wagner on Saturday.

Old Dominion transfer Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 14.8 points after scoring 16 points against Wagner, reaching double digits on three occasions. Senior forward Yacine Toumi is the second-leading scorer with 8.3 points and 4.0 rebounds, while senior Dylan Addae-Wusu is adding 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Seton Hall has won the two meetings between these schools, including a 90-67 win in 2017.

How to make VCU vs. Seton Hall picks

