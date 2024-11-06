The Villanova Wildcats (1-0) will play the second game of a three-game homestand when they host the Columbia Lions (1-0) on Wednesday night. Villanova got off to a fast start with a 75-63 win over Lafayette on Monday, but it did not cover the spread as an 18-point underdog. Columbia is going on the road for the second game in a row after beating Loyola-Maryland on Monday. This is the first meeting between these teams since 2017, when Villanova notched a 75-60 win.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion on CBS Sports Network. Villanova is favored by 17 points in the latest Villanova vs. Columbia odds, while the over/under is 144.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Villanova vs. Columbia spread: Villanova -17

Villanova vs. Columbia over/under: 144.5 points

Villanova vs. Columbia money line: Villanova -2083, Columbia +1083

Why Villanova can cover

Villanova is getting set for its second home game in a row after beating Lafayette by 12 points on Monday. The Wildcats only led by one point at halftime, but they pulled away with a 45-34 advantage in the second half. Senior guard Wooga Poplar, who transferred from Miami (FL), had 20 points and 10 rebounds in his debut.

Poplar averaged 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Hurricanes last season, so he is a huge addition to Villanova's lineup. Senior forward Enoch Boakye also posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while senior forward Eric Dixon served a one-game suspension. Dixon averaged 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds last season, so his return on Wednesday will provide a major boost.

Why Columbia can cover

Columbia has already picked up one road win this week, beating Loyola-Maryland by three points on Monday. The Lions trailed by six points at halftime, but they used a second-half surge to force overtime and win the game. Senior guard Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists after averaging nearly 15 points for the Lions last season.

He also led the team in assists (2.7) and steals (1.6) while knocking down 57 3-pointers. Junior guard Kenny Noland had a big game as well, scoring a career-high 19 points while dishing out five assists. Columbia has covered the spread in five straight games against Villanova, and the Wildcats have failed to cover in six straight games overall.

