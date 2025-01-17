The Villanova Wildcats (11-7) will be happy to return home for the first time in nine days when they host the Providence Friars (9-9) on Friday night in a Big East battle. Villanova picked up a 68-66 win over then-No. 9 UConn in its last home game, but it is coming off consecutive road losses since then. Providence won back-to-back home games last week before losing to Creighton on the road earlier this week. Villanova won both meetings between these teams last year by double digits.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. Villanova is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Villanova vs. Providence odds, while the over/under is 141.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Villanova vs. Providence spread: Villanova -8.5

Villanova vs. Providence over/under: 141.5 points

Villanova vs. Providence money line: Villanova: -385, Providence: +301

Why Villanova can cover

Villanova won eight out of nine games prior to its current two-game skid, including the win over UConn on Jan. 8. Senior forward Eric Dixon had 23 points and knocked down all nine of his free-throw attempts, while senior guard Wooga Poplar added 18 points on 6 of 10 shooting. Dixon leads the country in scoring at 24.8 points per game after scoring 18 points in a loss to Xavier on Tuesday.

He is facing a Providence defense that has been struggling, allowing 77.9 points per game over its last seven outings. The Friars have lost five of those seven games, including a 20-point road loss at Creighton on Tuesday. Villanova has covered the spread in nine of its last 13 games, and it is riding an eight-game home winning streak. See which team to pick here.

Why Providence can cover

Providence is coming off a disappointing showing against Villanova, but it won its previous two games. The Friars were 2.5-point favorites in their 84-65 win over Butler last Wednesday, as junior guard Jayden Pierre scored 18 points on 7 of 16 shooting. Freshman forward Ryan Mela posted a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

The Friars followed that performance with a 91-85 win over Seton Hall on Saturday, as senior guard Bensley Joseph scored a game-high 28 points on 8 of 10 shooting off the bench. Joseph drilled 7 of 9 attempts from 3-point range, while freshman forward Oswin Erhunmwunse had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Providence has covered the spread in 10 of its last 14 road games. See which team to pick here.

