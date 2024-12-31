Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: North Carolina State 8-4, Virginia 7-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Virginia and North Carolina State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The Virginia Cavaliers will stay at home for another game and welcome the North Carolina State Wolfpack at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Sunday, Virginia beat American 63-58.

Elijah Saunders was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 9 en route to 21 points plus eight rebounds. Taine Murray was another key player, earning 13 points.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State entered their game on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on Rider to the tune of 89-63. The Wolfpack have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 23 points or more this season.

North Carolina State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jayden Taylor, who went 5 for 7 en route to 16 points. What's more, Taylor also posted a 71.4% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Marcus Hill, who posted 11 points in addition to six assists.

North Carolina State was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Rider only posted nine.

Virginia's win bumped their record up to 7-5. As for North Carolina State, they pushed their record up to 8-4 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.

Virginia came up short against North Carolina State when the teams last played back in March, falling 73-65. Will Virginia have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Virginia and North Carolina State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.