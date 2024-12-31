Who's Playing
North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Virginia Cavaliers
Current Records: North Carolina State 8-4, Virginia 7-5
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
What to Know
Virginia and North Carolina State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The Virginia Cavaliers will stay at home for another game and welcome the North Carolina State Wolfpack at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Last Sunday, Virginia beat American 63-58.
Elijah Saunders was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 9 en route to 21 points plus eight rebounds. Taine Murray was another key player, earning 13 points.
Meanwhile, North Carolina State entered their game on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on Rider to the tune of 89-63. The Wolfpack have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 23 points or more this season.
North Carolina State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jayden Taylor, who went 5 for 7 en route to 16 points. What's more, Taylor also posted a 71.4% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Marcus Hill, who posted 11 points in addition to six assists.
North Carolina State was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Rider only posted nine.
Virginia's win bumped their record up to 7-5. As for North Carolina State, they pushed their record up to 8-4 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.
Virginia came up short against North Carolina State when the teams last played back in March, falling 73-65. Will Virginia have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Virginia and North Carolina State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 15, 2024 - North Carolina State 73 vs. Virginia 65
- Jan 24, 2024 - Virginia 59 vs. North Carolina State 53
- Jan 06, 2024 - North Carolina State 76 vs. Virginia 60
- Feb 07, 2023 - Virginia 63 vs. North Carolina State 50
- Jan 22, 2022 - North Carolina State 77 vs. Virginia 63
- Feb 24, 2021 - North Carolina State 68 vs. Virginia 61
- Feb 03, 2021 - Virginia 64 vs. North Carolina State 57
- Jan 20, 2020 - North Carolina State 53 vs. Virginia 51
- Mar 14, 2019 - Virginia 76 vs. North Carolina State 56
- Jan 29, 2019 - Virginia 66 vs. North Carolina State 65