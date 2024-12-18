Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: Manhattan 4-5, Wagner 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wagner is heading back home. They will welcome the Manhattan Jaspers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Spiro Sports Center. The Seahawks are expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the match prepared for a fight.

Wagner is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 120.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against N.J. Tech by a score of 50-43 on Saturday. The score was all tied up 18-18 at the break, but the Seahawks were the better team in the second half.

Wagner smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Manhattan couldn't handle Marist last Sunday and fell 82-75. The Jaspers haven't had much luck with the Red Foxes recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Wagner has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-4 record this season. As for Manhattan, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

Wagner beat Manhattan 68-56 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Will Wagner repeat their success, or does Manhattan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wagner is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 128.5 points.

Series History

Wagner won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.