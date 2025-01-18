Who's Playing

Mercyhurst Lakers @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: Mercyhurst 7-12, Wagner 9-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Wagner Seahawks and the Mercyhurst Lakers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spiro Sports Center. The Seahawks' defense has only allowed 57.9 points per game this season, so the Lakers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Wagner is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 119.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against CCSU by a score of 62-57 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mercyhurst's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. The contest between them and Le Moyne wasn't a total blowout, but with Mercyhurst falling 79-63 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Wagner's victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 9-7. As for Mercyhurst, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-12.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Wagner has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Mercyhurst, though, as they've been averaging only 27.6. Given Wagner's sizable advantage in that area, Mercyhurst will need to find a way to close that gap.