Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 4-3, Belmont 5-2

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Belmont Bruins at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Curb Event Center. The Bulldogs are expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Wednesday, Gardner-Webb strolled past Bethune-Cook. with points to spare, taking the game 79-64. That looming 79-64 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Bulldogs yet this season.

Meanwhile, everything went Belmont's way against Tulane on Wednesday as Belmont made off with an 89-66 win.

Belmont's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jonathan Pierre, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus six assists and six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Carter Whitt, who earned ten points plus six assists and five rebounds.

Belmont was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Tulane only posted 11.

Gardner-Webb now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Belmont, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Gardner-Webb has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Belmont and Gardner-Webb pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Belmont is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Gardner-Webb might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Belmont is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

