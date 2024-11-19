Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Longwood 4-0, Binghamton 2-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 6:07 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 6:07 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will take on the Longwood Lancers at 6:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Events Center. The Bearcats might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

Binghamton took a loss when they played away from home on Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They took their game with ease, bagging a 77-48 victory over Misericordia.

Meanwhile, Longwood entered their tilt with UT Martin on Saturday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 64-62 win over the Skyhawks. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Lancers have posted since March 2nd.

Binghamton's win bumped their record up to 2-3. As for Longwood, their victory was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Binghamton has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.