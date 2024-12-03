Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Western Michigan 3-4, Dayton 6-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Dayton. They will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Western Michigan Broncos at 7:00 p.m. ET at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers will be looking to keep their 17-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Thursday, Dayton strolled past UConn with points to spare, taking the game 85-67.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan beat Youngstown State 73-62 on Wednesday.

Among those leading the charge was Max Burton, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Brandon Muntu was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 18 points.

Dayton's victory bumped their record up to 6-2. As for Western Michigan, their win bumped their record up to 3-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Dayton hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Dayton's way against Western Michigan in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, as Dayton made off with a 67-47 victory. Will Dayton repeat their success, or does Western Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dayton is a big 24.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Dayton has won both of the games they've played against Western Michigan in the last 6 years.