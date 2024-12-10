Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Incarnate Word 5-4, Duke 7-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

Cardinals fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Duke Blue Devils at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Cardinals are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Incarnate Word is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 145.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 65-53 victory over East Texas A&M on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Duke waltzed into their match on Sunday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top against the Cardinals by a score of 76-65.

Among those leading the charge was Cooper Flagg, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. Maliq Brown was another key player, scoring six points along with 11 rebounds and three steals.

Incarnate Word now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Duke, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-2 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: Incarnate Word has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Duke, as the team is favored by a full 34.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 33.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.