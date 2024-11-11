Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Stony Brook 1-1, George Mason 1-1

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots will face off against the Stony Brook Seawolves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at EagleBank Arena. The Patriots might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Friday.

George Mason managed to keep up with Marquette until halftime, but things quickly went downhill from there. George Mason fell victim to a bruising 82-63 defeat at the hands of Marquette.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Darius Maddox, who went 7 for 12 en route to 20 points. Jared Billups was another key player, scoring eight points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook skirted by Central Michigan 73-72 on Thursday on a last-minute layup from Collin O'Connor with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. The Seawolves were down 54-42 with 10:15 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy one-point win.

Among those leading the charge was O'Connor, who went 7 for 10 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and three steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Marquette on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Ben Wight, who earned nine points in addition to seven rebounds.

George Mason's loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Stony Brook, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 1-1.

Everything went George Mason's way against Stony Brook when the teams last played back in November of 2021, as George Mason made off with a 74-52 win. Does George Mason have another victory up their sleeve, or will Stony Brook turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Looking ahead, George Mason is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-13 record against the spread.

Odds

George Mason is a big 14.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Patriots, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

George Mason won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.