Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ George Wash. Revolutionaries

Current Records: VMI 4-4, George Wash. 6-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The VMI Keydets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the George Wash. Revolutionaries at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Charles E. Smith Center. The Keydets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

VMI will head into Tuesday's contest ready to turn things around: they couldn't quite beat Loyola Maryland on Tuesday, but the three-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 27-point defeat they were dealt on Friday. VMI fell just short of Loyola Maryland by a score of 70-67. The loss hurts even more since the Keydets were up 44-30 with 18:52 left in the second.

The losing side was boosted by Rickey Bradley Jr., who went 7 for 11 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of TJ Johnson, who had 18 points.

VMI struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Loyola Maryland pulled down 16.

Meanwhile, George Wash. was able to grind out a solid victory over Illinois State on Monday, taking the game 72-64. The Revolutionaries were down 43-30 with 13:31 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy eight-point win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead George Wash. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Trey Autry, who went 5 for 7 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Autry a new career-high in threes (five). Another player making a difference was Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who earned 16 points.

VMI's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 4-4. As for George Wash., their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: VMI has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Wash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.