Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: West Virginia 9-2, Kansas 9-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Kansas is preparing for their first Big 12 matchup of the season on Tuesday. They and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. The timing is sure in the Jayhawks' favor as the team sits on eight straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Mountaineers have been banged up by ten consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Kansas is headed into the match following a big win against Brown on Sunday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Kansas blew past Brown, posting an 87-53 victory. The Jayhawks have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 21 points or more this season.

Kansas relied on the efforts of Zeke Mayo, who went 10 for 15 en route to 25 points plus eight rebounds, and Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds. Dickinson is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 13 or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was KJ Adams Jr., who scored ten points.

Kansas was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Brown only posted eight.

West Virginia's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They blew past Mercyhurst 67-46 on Sunday. The Mountaineers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 21 points or more this season.

West Virginia got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Eduardo Andre out in front who made all 6 shots he took racking up 14 points plus six rebounds and two blocks. Andre had some trouble finding his footing against Bethune-Cook. two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Javon Small, who earned 19 points along with seven assists.

Kansas' victory bumped their record up to 9-2. As for West Virginia, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kansas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.2 points per game. However, it's not like West Virginia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Kansas came up short against West Virginia in their previous meeting back in January, falling 91-85. Will Kansas have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Kansas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against West Virginia.