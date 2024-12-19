Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 4-7, Lindenwood 5-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Lindenwood is preparing for their first Ohio Valley matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Robert F. Hyland Arena. The timing is sure in the Lions' favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Golden Eagles have been banged up by eight consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Lindenwood strolled past IUI with points to spare, taking the game 81-63.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech's game on Tuesday was all tied up 31-31 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of Western Illinois by a score of 71-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Golden Eagles have suffered since February 1st.

Lindenwood has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 5-6 record this season. As for Tennessee Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 4-7.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Lindenwood has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tennessee Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9. Given Lindenwood's sizable advantage in that area, Tennessee Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Lindenwood is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 1-0 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Lindenwood is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Lindenwood.