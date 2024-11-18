Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 2-1, Michigan 2-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Michigan. They will look to defend their home court on Monday against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 6:00 p.m. ET at Crisler Center. The Wolverines might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Friday.

Michigan took a loss when they played away from home last Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They came out on top against TCU by a score of 76-64.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Michigan to victory, but perhaps none more so than Danny Wolf, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds. Wolf had some trouble finding his footing against Wake Forest last Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Nimari Burnett, who went 6 for 7 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) didn't have too much trouble with Md.-E. Shore on Tuesday as they won 88-70.

Among those leading the charge was Eian Elmer, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 75% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Kam Craft was another key player, going 7 for 13 en route to 18 points.

Miami (Ohio) smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Md.-E. Shore only pulled down six.

Michigan now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Miami (Ohio), they now also have a winning record of 2-1.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Michigan has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Miami (Ohio) struggles in that department as they've nailed 40.5% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Michigan is a big 22.5-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wolverines as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

