Youngstown State Penguins @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Youngstown State 1-2, Monmouth 0-5

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

The Youngstown State Penguins' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Monmouth Hawks at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Youngstown State fought the good fight in their overtime match against Syracuse on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 104-95 to the Orange. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Nico Galette, who went 8 for 15 en route to 21 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Ohio State last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of EJ Farmer, who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, Monmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. They took a 70-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of Wichita State.

Cornelius Robinson Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 7 en route to 12 points plus six rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 85.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

Youngstown State now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Monmouth, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-5.