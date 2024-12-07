Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: South Dakota 7-3, N. Arizona 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes will face off against the N. Arizona Lumberjacks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rolle Activity Center. Despite being away, the Coyotes are looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

South Dakota's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They walked away with a 94-80 victory over Idaho State on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona's game on Wednesday was all tied up 38-38 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took an 83-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oral Roberts.

South Dakota pushed their record up to 7-3 with the win, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. As for N. Arizona, their loss dropped their record down to 6-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: South Dakota has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

South Dakota was able to grind out a solid victory over N. Arizona when the teams last played back in December of 2021, winning 76-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Dakota since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

South Dakota is a slight 1.5-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Dakota has won 3 out of their last 4 games against N. Arizona.