George Wash. Revolutionaries @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: George Wash. 7-2, Old Dominion 3-6

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

The George Wash. Revolutionaries are taking a road trip to face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chartway Arena. The Revolutionaries are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

George Wash. fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against American on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 81-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. The Revolutionaries didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Jacoi Hutchinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 9 for 16 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. What's more, he also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in February. Rafael Castro was another key player, earning five points in addition to nine rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Old Dominion). They came out on top against William & Mary by a score of 88-83 on Monday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Monarchs considering their 54-point performance the contest before.

Old Dominion can attribute much of their success to Sean Durugordon, who went 9 for 12 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. Durugordon's performance made up for a slower game against Duquesne last Tuesday. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden Johnson, who had 12 points along with eight assists.

Old Dominion was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

The defeat snapped George Wash.'s winning streak at three games and leaves them with a 7-2 record. As for Old Dominion, they moved to 3-6 with that win, which also ended their three-game losing streak.