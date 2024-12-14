Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ Providence Friars

Current Records: St. Bona. 9-1, Providence 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The St. Bona. Bonnies will face off against the Providence Friars at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Bonnies are coming into the contest hot, having won their last three games.

St. Bona. is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 142, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 65-55 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. Bona. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Chance Moore, who had 16 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Providence ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They came out on top against DePaul by a score of 70-63.

Providence's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Bensley Joseph, who posted 20 points plus seven assists and two steals. Joseph continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Bryce Hopkins, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

St. Bona. pushed their record up to 9-1 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Providence, their win bumped their record up to 7-4.