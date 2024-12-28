Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: FGCU 4-8, Richmond 5-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FGCU Eagles will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Richmond Spiders at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. Both come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

FGCU took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 79-62 win over Florida Tech. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Eagles as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

FGCU was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Richmond can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against VMI by a score of 78-71.

Richmond got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Dusan Neskovic out in front who earned 23 points in addition to six rebounds. Neskovic is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games. DeLonnie Hunt was another key player, posting 16 points.

FGCU's victory bumped their record up to 4-8. As for Richmond, their win bumped their record up to 5-7.